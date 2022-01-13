Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club name starting lineups for Supercopa de Espana semi-final

Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club face off this evening in Saudi Arabia in the second semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana. The winner will face Real Madrid in Sunday’s final after Los Blancos beat Barcelona 3-2 in the first semi-final last night.

Atletico go into the game fourth in La Liga having gotten their title defence off to an underwhelming start indeed. They’re a remarkable 16 points off league leaders Madrid. Athletic are down in ninth, but are just five points behind Atletico. They’re also, of course, the current holders of the Supercopa.

Diego Simeone has set Atletico up in a 5-3-2, with Jan Oblak starting in goal behind a back five of Marcos Llorente, Sime Vrsaljko, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco. Geoffrey Kondogbia will anchor the midfield, with Koke and Thomas Lemar either side of him. Joao Felix and Angel Correa will lead the line.

Marcelino has set Athletic up in a 4-4-2, with Unai Simon starting in goal behind a back four of Oscar De Marcos, Yeray, Inigo Martinez and Mikel Balenziaga. Dani Garcia and Oier Zarraga will anchor the midfield, flanked by Alejandro Berenguer and Iker Muniain. Oihan Sancet and Inaki Williams lead the line.

👥 ¡Los 𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘 elegidos por @Simeone para arrancar el partidazo de hoy! 👇 pic.twitter.com/q0vRhko8cl — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) January 13, 2022