Xavi Hernandez believes Real Madrid are the best team in Spain at this moment in time.

Barcelona face Los Blancos this evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the Spanish Super Cup semi-finals.

The winner will progress to face either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club this weekend, and Real Madrid are overwhelming favourites.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s men are five points clear at the top of La Liga and they have lost just one of their last 16 games across all competitions.

Barca will have to be at their best to rock Real Madrid given the differing fortunes of the two teams across this season so far.

Xavi has said as much in his pre-match press conference, describing Real Madrid as the ‘most in-form team in Spain’.

“I see a Barcelona [side] under construction and a [Real] Madrid [side] in a very good shape, but that doesn’t mean anything,” he said.

“We have faced them in all situations. It will not be easy to impose our game because they are the most in-form team in Spain.”

Real Madrid are currently 17 points above Barcelona in the La Liga table, which represents just how much better they have been so far this term.

But Barca do get a number of key players back from injury ahead of this one, so they should get some confidence back following a disappointing draw with Granada last time out.