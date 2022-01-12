Barcelona were said to have been left shocked by Tottenham’s signing of Emerson Royal during the summer.

Emerson had barely arrived at Barca when he was shipped out to London, joining Tottenham on a deal worth just shy of €30million.

The full-back moved to La Liga on a joint deal between Barca and Betis which saw him spend two years on loan with the latter.

Barca then paid the remaining amount to make the deal permanent in the summer, paying around €18million in total across the whole operation.

Tottenham then came to the table with a €30million offer and as detailed by The Telegraph, Barca bit their hand off because they couldn’t believe Spurs would offer that much for the full-back.

Emerson has gone on to feature regularly for Spurs, while the money has proven key for cash-strapped Barca.