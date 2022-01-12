Sevilla reject another bid from Newcastle United for Diego Carlos

Newcastle United have had another bid for Diego Carlos turned down by Sevilla according to a report by Marca. The English club have this time offered €25m, deemed unacceptable by Monchi.

Monchi extended the contracts of both Carlos and Fernando before Christmas as both are pillars of Julen Lopetegui’s side. The former’s release clause is €80m and it’s thought that Newcastle would go as high as €45m to sign the Brazilian centre-back.

But Sevilla don’t want to sell. They’re currently second in La Liga, just five points behind Real Madrid with a game in hand. They’re also set to play Real Betis on Saturday evening for a place in the last eight of the Copa del Rey. They want to keep their key men.

Newcastle are desperate to reinforce their leaky defence and have already signed Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid this January transfer window after their big-money takeover by an investment fund linked to Saudi Arabia. They’re fighting to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.