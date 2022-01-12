Real Madrid’s squad surpasses Barcelona’s in market value for the first time since 2016/17

Real Madrid are 17 points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga at the time of writing, and their sporting dominance matches up with their respective market values according to Diario AS.

This season marks the first since 2016/17 where Madrid’s first-team squad is rated as more valuable than Barcelona’s according to Transfermarkt. Madrid’s squad is valued at €780m while Barcelona’s is valued at €620.5m.

Vinicius Junior (€100m) is rated as the most valued at either club, while Pedri (€80m) is shortly behind in second place. They’re followed by Frenkie de Jong (€70m), Thibaut Courtois and Fede Valverde (both €65m) to round out the top five.

Form and common sense does tend to go out the window in El Clasico, however, and in less than two hours we’ll be treated to the latest chapter in that thrilling rivalry when the two sides face off in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia.