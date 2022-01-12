Real Madrid are still said to be considering a move for Paul Pogba this summer.

Pogba has been linked with Los Blancos repeatedly over the last few years, but he has remained at Manchester United.

Though, the Frenchman won’t be at Old Trafford for much longer unless he and United can reach an agreement over a new contract.

Pogba is out of contract at the end of this season, and he is already free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club outside of England as a result.

A new deal is not totally off the table, and so it is likely discussions will be taking place, but according to L’Equipe via Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are monitoring the situation.

Los Blancos are said to be watching on curiously to see if they will have the chance to sign Pogba for free at the end of this season.

They are already set to get one Frenchman through the doors in a similar situation, with PSG star Kylian Mbappe their prime target.

But Pogba could yet be another, though their need for him is a little questionable given the form of trusted trident Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, and indeed the impressive display from young Eduardo Camavinga this season.