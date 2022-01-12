Real Madrid name their starting lineup for Supercopa de Espana clash with Barcelona

Real Madrid take on their great rivals Barcelona this evening in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia. The winner will take on either Athletic Club or Atletico Madrid in the final depending on the outcome of tomorrow night’s game.

Carlo Ancelotti has set his team up in a 4-3-3 shape, with Thibaut Courtois starting in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho and Ferland Mendy. David Alaba has been left out.

Casemiro will anchor midfield, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric sitting either side of him. Karim Benzema will captain the side and lead the line, flanked by Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior.

Madrid are the form side going into the game, and have already beaten Barcelona at Camp Nou in La Liga back in October. They’re currently five points clear at the top of the league, albeit with a game more played than their closest challengers, Sevilla.