Real Madrid are tracking a 15-year-old labelled the new pearl of Brazilian football

Real Madrid are renowned for their connections with Brazilian football and after securing the signature of both Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo they’ve now identified another exciting youngster.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who’ve assured that Los Blancos are tracking Palmeiras’ 15-year-old sensation Endrick. A talented forward, he’s been labelled the new pearl of the Brazilian game and will take part in pre-season with Palmeiras’ first team.

The youngster is understood to have the same agent as Vinicius, and Madrid have already sent a couple of scouts to take a closer look at him. Left-footed and lightning quick, he’s also attracted the interest of Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Based in Sao Paulo, Palmeiras are considered to be one of the true heavyweights of Brazilian football alongside Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo. They finished a significant 18 points behind Atletico in the Brasileirao last season as the Belo Horizonte club won the Brazilian first division for the first time since 1971.