Real Betis have confirmed a huge boost this afternoon.

Los Verdiblancos have finally made Nabil Fekir’s new contract official after weeks of speculation.

Fekir has been excellent for Betis following his move from Lyon in 2019, and he has been pivotal in his side’s current side so far this season.

The Frenchman has scored six and assisted four so far this term, helping Betis to fourth place in La Liga.

And amid regular transfer speculation linking him with a move away, Fekir has penned a new deal that will keep him in place until 2026.

Betis recently signed up Sergio Canales to a new deal, and this news will add to that huge boost.

Fekir is much-loved at the Benito Villamarin for his flare and creativity, and he will now be sticking around.

The 28-year-old was originally tied down until 2023, putting Betis in a pretty weak position as far as any possible transfer negotiations are concerned, but the new deal now means Fekir will not be going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

📢 OFFICIAL | Nabil Fekir extends his contract with #RealBetis ✍🤩 We have genie until 2026! 🧞‍♂️🔥 ➡ https://t.co/OtSFPs6BGF pic.twitter.com/8ZZawRh1UG — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) January 12, 2022

Betis haven’t disclosed Fekir’s release clause at this point, but it is likely to be a very large one.