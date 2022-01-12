Real Madrid are preparing for their second Clásico clash of the season with the Super Cup semi-finals taking place this evening.

Los Blancos are in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to take on Barca in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup.

A place in the final against one of Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club is on the line, with Real Madrid hoping to remain in with a chance of winning every competition in which they are competing this season.

It has been a strong first half of the campaign for Real Madrid so far, and they will be hoping to make it two from two against Barcelona tonight following a La Liga win at Camp Nou earlier in the season.

Fortunately for Carlo Ancelotti, he has a near full bill of health for tonight’s game, with Dani Carvajal returning from injury.

Luka Jovic has also returned, while Gareth Bale is the only absentee, with an unspecified non-injury issue.

With that in mind, we should be able to predict Ancelotti’s starting XI given how consistent he has been so far this term.

The only doubt is on the right wing, but it’s likely Marco Asensio has kept his place following a good performance over the weekend.

Here is the predicted XI in full/

(4-3-3) Courtois, Mendy, Alaba, Militao, Carvajal, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius Jr, Asensio, Benzema.