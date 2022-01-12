Barcelona are gearing up for tonight’s Super Cup Clásico with Real Madrid in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

All eyes are on Barca and Real Madrid as they prepare to face off in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, 5000km from home.

It has been a tricky season for the Blaugrana so far, but they have an opportunity to make a statement against their biggest rivals, and should they progress, they will face one of Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club in the final on Sunday.

Ahead of the Real Madrid clash, Xavi Hernandez has received a number of key fitness boosts.

Ansu Fati has returned following a long spell out, while Ronald Araujo will play in a protective splint just days after receiving surgery on his broken hand.

New signing Ferran Torres is fit and registered, while Pedri has returned having been out since the first month of the season.

There has been talk of Torres starting this one, but it seems likely Xavi will play it safe given the new signing has only just returned from a broken foot, while Pedri is almost certain to start off the bench.

Here is the full predicted Barca starting XI for tonight’s clash.

(4-3-3) Ter Stegen, Alba, Araujo, Pique, Alves, Busquets, F fe Jong, Nico, Fati, Dembélé, L de jong