Pau Torres has revealed his reasoning behind rejecting a move for Tottenham over the summer.

Torres was one of the stand-out players across the whole of La Liga last season, playing more games than anyone else in Europe.

The 24-year-old played a big role in Villarreal‘s Europa League triumph, the Yellow Submarine’s first ever major trophy.

Just months after that victory, Torres was offered the chance to move to Tottenham, with Villarreal accepting an offer to ensure their star centre-back could have the decision in his hands.

As someone who grew up in Vila-real, the decision to make a move to the Premier League wasn’t as easy as it might have been for others.

And the lure of playing Champions League with his hometown club outweighed the big money of the Premier League.

“This summer, he (Fernando Roig) called my representative and told me there was an important offer from Tottenham, that it was worth more than now (current salary).

“But as I play in the team of my town, which few players do, I decided to stay where I am happy.”

Torres has remained a key part of Unai Emery’s plans this season, scoring as recently as Sunday when Villarreal drew with Atletico Madrid.

The Yellow Submarine are within four points of the top four in La Liga and already through to this season’s Champions League Round of 16.