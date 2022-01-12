Marcelo could achieve a remarkable milestone if Real Madrid win the Supercopa de Espana

Marcelo will become the player with the most titles to his name in the history of Real Madrid if they manage to win the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia this week according to Marca.

The Brazilian will overtake Sergio Ramos and match Paco Gento should Madrid return from Riyadh with the Supercopa under their arm, with the chance to overtake Gento at the end of the season.

Marcelo isn’t arriving at the milestone from a position of real strength, however. His career at the Santiago Bernabeu is in its final days, with his contract set to expire in five months.

He arrived in the Spanish capital 15 years ago and has managed to become a true club legend, but he’s featured very rarely under Carlo Ancelotti this season despite being the official club captain.

Where he goes next is as of yet unknown. He’s been linked with a move to the United States and Qatar as well as a possible return to his native Brazil. The 33-year-old will be determined nonetheless, however, to try and end this season in style.