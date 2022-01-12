Juventus are said to be considering a move for a current Barcelona star.

The Old Lady suffered a big injury blow earlier this week when Federico Chiesa was ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Chiesa is a crucial cog for both Juventus and Italy, and the head coach of the former, Massimiliano Allegri will be searching for a replacement.

That could lead him to Barcelona star Memphis Depay, according to recent reports in Italy.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio via Sport, Memphis is interesting Juventus during this window.

Barca recently purchased Ferran Torres, who will likely occupy one of the winger spots, and combined with Ousmane Dembélé and Ansu Fati, starting opportunities for Memphis may be reduced.

That could lead to Juventus asking to take Memphis on loan until the end of the season.

As far as Barcelona are concerned, they are unlikely to weaken their front line having only just strengthened it.

The only way they are likely to consider a deal is if they are allowed to snap up Juventus star Alvaro Morata, a player the Allegri has made it clear he does not want to lose.