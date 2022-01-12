Joao Felix is set to get another opportunity to impress this week.

Felix enjoyed a fine start to the season for Atleti, but he has struggled for form of late, leaving him regularly starting from the bench.

The Portuguese offers much of the creativity Atleti often miss, but he doesn’t currently offer enough in his all-round game to impress Diego Simeone.

Simeone needs defensive discipline, as well as creativity, and Felix needs to alter his game to burst back into the starting XI plans.

Though, he will get an opportunity to show what he can do this week in Saudi Arabia.

Atletico take on Athletic Club in the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh on Thursday evening, and Simeone will be without Antoine Griezmann, who is struggling with injury.

With that in mind, it looks as though he will start with Angel Correa – who has been in fine form of late, scoring three in his last two games – and Felix up top.

Felix could do with putting together a complete performance against Marcelino’s men, and Atletico could do with some success in what has been a difficult season so far.

Should they come through the Athletic Club clash, they will face either Barcelona or Real Madrid in the final on Sunday.