Joan Laporta has sent a warning to Real Madrid ahead of tonight’s Super Cup Clásico.

Barca face fierce rivals Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia this evening for a chance to reach Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final against either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Club.

They do so on the back of a disappointing season so far, currently sitting outside the top four, while Real Madrid are five points clear at the top.

But hope is still high for the Bluagrana, who have welcomed back a number of key players ahead of the trip to Riyadh.

Ansu Fati has fully recovered from a long-term issue, while Pedri could make only his fifth appearance of the season, and there is even hope of seeing Ferran Torres, who has now been successfully registered.

Those factors are the biggest reason behind the optimism held by president Laporta, who has sent a warning of sorts to Real Madrid.

“It’s the first time having a Clásico outside Spain and we have come from Barcelona with the will to win,” he told Sport.

“We have recovered various injured players and today we will be able to count on players that until now haven’t been able to start.

“We are very hopeful in this game, we have the strength of very talented youngsters.”