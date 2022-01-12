Ferran Torres and Pedri were given a warm welcome to Saudi Arabia by their teammates yesterday.

Barcelona are in Riyadh preparing for tonight’s Super Cup Clásico clash with Real Madrid, but two players did not travel with the rest of the squad.

Pedri, who has now returned from a long-term injury, and new signing Torres did not travel until a day after their teammates.

The duo had to test negative for coronavirus after contracting the illness and weren’t able to give negative tests until late on Monday.

That meant their departure was delayed, but they have now linked up with their teammates and could feature this evening.

Interestingly, Barca posted a video of the pair’s trip to Saudi Arabia, and their arrival into the team’s base in Riyadh.

They were both embraced with warm hugs from their teammates after a long trip to the Middle East.

