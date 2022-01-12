Everton agree to sell Lucas Digne to Aston Villa after his argument with Rafa Benitez

Everton have agreed to sell Lucas Digne to Aston Villa for a fee of €30m according to the BBC and carried by Diario AS.

Digne joined Everton from Barcelona in the summer of 2018 but hasn’t played for the Merseyside club since early December after a heated argument with Rafa Benitez before Everton – Arsenal.

Digne was dropped from the matchday squad as a result of the argument, and he’s now on his way to join his former Barcelona teammate Philippe Coutinho at Villa Park.

Barcelona sold Digne to Everton for a fee of €20m after the French international was convinced by the project being sold to him by then-Director of Football Marcel Brands.

Digne played 127 games for Everton, providing 20 assists and six goals during his time at Goodison Park. He’s failed to adapt to the more defensive, counteractive style preferred by Benitez’s Everton, however, and is now set for pastures new.