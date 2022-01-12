Atletico Madrid appear to be very close to sealing a deal for Valencia star Daniel Wass.

Los Rojiblancos have been searching for a replacement for full-back Kieran Trippier, though it hasn’t taken long.

It quickly became clear that Valencia star Wass would be the man they would turn to, the Dane able to play both as a midfielder and an attacking full-back.

Diego Simeone usually employs a back three with wing-backs, and that’s a system Wass will fit into perfectly.

Reports suggest a deal has already been struck with the player and that negotiations are being finalised between Atleti and Wass.

Wass has been linked with a move away from Valencia for some time, and Los Ché have to significantly reduce their spending to remain compliant with La Liga’s Fair Play rules.

What’s more, Wass was absent from Valencia training this morning and without any injury, according to Mundo Deportivo.

That would suggest a deal is on the verge of being completed and that Wass is almost a Colchonero.