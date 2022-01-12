Barcelonahave been given a big boost ahead of their Super Cup clash with Real Madrid this evening.

Barca will do battle with Los Blancos in the Super Cup semi-finals in Saudi Arabia this evening.

And ahead of the game, it has been a constant stream of good news for Barca, with the likes of Ansu Fati and Pedri returning from injury.

Meanwhile, new signing Ferran Torres has been registered, and not only that, but today, he has received full medical clearance having worked his way back from a broken foot.

That means Torres is cleared to play in tonight’s clash with Real Madrid, and Xavi Hernandez will have to decide whether he wants to start his new winger.

On paper, it might be better not to risk Torres given his lack of match fitness, but Barca have risked the likes of Ousmane Dembélé in big games during this season.

They have largely taken a more cautious approach under Xavi, but it will be interesting to see if the Barca boss can resist using his new signing.