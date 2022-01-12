Arthur is close to leaving Juventus this January transfer window

Arthur’s future doesn’t look to be at Juventus according to a report in Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian isn’t getting the minutes he wants in Turin and is very close to leaving the Italian club.

The midfielder joined Juventus from Barcelona in the summer of 2020 as part of the controversial swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic head the other way. He’s now linked with Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta wants to bring him to the Emirates Stadium on loan for the rest of the season, but it’s understood the deal wouldn’t include an obligation to buy. Talks have intensified in recent days.

Arthur is open to the move as he’s keen to get more first-team football under his belt. He’s played just 426 minutes so far this season, a state of affairs that’s going to make it hard for him to win a place in Tite’s Brazil squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.