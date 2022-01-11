Xavi sends interesting message to Memphis Depay ahead of tomorrow night’s El Clasico

Barcelona face Real Madrid in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana tomorrow evening in Saudi Arabia. It’ll be the first Clasico since back in October, when Madrid won 2-1 at Camp Nou.

Madrid go into the game top of La Liga, five points clear of second-placed Sevilla albeit with a game more played than them. Barcelona aren’t anywhere near the title race – they’re currently sixth in La Liga, a shocking 17 points behind Madrid.

Madrid have won two games on the bounce – they beat Valencia 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu at the weekend after winning 3-1 away at Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey during the week. Barcelona drew 1-1 at Granada on Saturday and beat Linares Deportivo 2-1 in the Copa on Wednesday evening.

Speaking before the game in comments carried by Diario Sport, Xavi made some interesting comments about the role Memphis Depay is going to play in his Barcelona.

“The same as everyone,” was Xavi’s response when asked about the importance the Dutchman holds for Barcelona. “In the end, those who merit a place gets one, there’s a lot of competition.

“Luckily we have several options with the first team and there’s real competition there. It’s about a meritocracy. Whoever deserves to play will pay. That’s what I’ve experienced. Whoever is better will play regardless of what their name is.”