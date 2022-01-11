Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has opened the door to extending his contract beyond next season.

Kroos has now been with Los Blancos for eight seasons, and it has been a hugely successful spell for the German.

The midfielder has won two La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and much more so far at the Santiago Bernabeu, a haul he will be looking to add to this season.

And despite being in the back-end of his career, Kroos is going very strong at 32, with Carlo Ancelotti still getting the best out of Real Madrid‘s trident.

Giving up international football seems to have given Kroos a new lease of life, and he has kicked on with even more energetic displays, playing a crucial role in Real Madrid’s season so far as they continue to lead La Liga.

As things stand, Kroos is out of contract in the summer of 2023 having signed a new deal in 2019.

But according to the midfielder himself, he could extend his contract beyond next season, keen to retire at Real Madrid.

“The length of the contract was chosen in a conscious way,” he said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo.

“When it ends, I will be 33 years of age and I will have to reflect on what comes next.

“I don’t need to enter any ambiguous games, I put the letters on the table.

“It’s my eighth season with Madrid and I have an incredible relationship with the club and I would never endanger that. I think that is something mutual.

“I have said with clarity that I want to end my career here and that could happen.”