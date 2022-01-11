Spanish Super Cup Preview – La Liga giants set for Saudi Arabia showdown

The main powers within La Liga will do battle away from Spain this week as the Spanish Super Cup kicks off in Saudi Arabia.

Four of Spain’s biggest sides do battle in the Middle East with the chance to secure the first piece of domestic silverware in 2022 with the best odds on the competition available at DraftKings New York.

Here at Football Espana we take a look at the current status of each side ahead of the 2021/22 Spanish Super Cup.

BARCELONA

Barcelona squeezed themselves into the 2020/21 final after beating Real Madrid in a penalty shoot out to seal a place in the last four.

However, Xavi’s plans for this season’s competition have been hit by an injury/Covid-19 crisis at the Camp Nou.

Abde Ezzazouli is set to travel with the squad to Saudi Arabia but Pedri and Ferran Torres are both set to miss out due to positive tests.

REAL MADRID

Los Blancos head into this clash as the current league leaders in Spain with an eight point gap at the top of the table as it stands.

Despite their frustrations in the 2021 competition, they are the current favourites to go on and clinch the trophy this month, with Carlo Ancelotti re-establishing their position of dominance within La Liga.

ATLETICO MADRID

The defending Spanish champions have struggled for consistency so far in 2021/22 with Diego Simeone’s side cut adrift in the title race at the start of 2022.

Los Rojiblancos have faltered in their attempts to keep pace with their rivals in the first half of the campaign but the Spanish Super Cup could offer a welcome break to Simeone’s star names.

However, they will have to do without key man Antoine Griezmann in Riyadh due to injury, as Simeone looks to balance his options.

But despite his absence for this clash, reports from Diario AS have confirmed the former Real Sociedad star wants to stay in the Spanish capital beyond his current loan deal at the club.

ATHLETIC CLUB

Despite heading into the competition as the outside option, Marcelino’s side are the current defending champions.

Their success in the 2021 tournament secured an immediate bounce for Marcelino after less than a month in the job.

However, the Basque giants find themselves well off the pace in La Liga action so far this season after drawing 0-0 away at Alaves last weekend.

Their performance last season created a spring board for a positive end to 2020/21, but, they face a real battle to secure a European spot via the league in 2022.