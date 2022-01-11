Sergio Ramos wasn’t Paris Saint-Germain’s first-choice centre-back this summer

Sergio Ramos left Real Madrid during the summer after 16 seasons to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

It was a much-heralded move, but it’s since emerged that the Andalusian centre-back wasn’t PSG’s first-choice when recruiting a centre-back according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

That would be Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who revealed the tidbit during a conversation with Canal Football Club while on international duty with Senegal in the African Cup of Nations.

“It’s true that there were conversations, there were many interested clubs,” he said. “There was PSG, but also other clubs. I don’t like talking about this, it’s something I try to avoid.

“There was interest and that makes me happy, it shows that my work is not in vain, that people see the things I do well. It inspires me to do even better.”

It’s fair to say that PSG’s acquisition of Ramos hasn’t exactly worked out the way either party would have liked so far. He’s played just three games for the club since joining – two in Ligue 1 and one in the French Cup – and has already been sent off.

He’ll hope to be fit for PSG’s last 16 clash with Madrid in the Champions League next month, a fixture that promises the world. As well as Ramos, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe coming to the Santiago Bernabeu is sure to be a fascinating watch.