Luka Modric looks set to stick around at Real Madrid.

Modric has been with Los Blancos since 2012, going on to win two La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues and many more.

The midfielder has been a key cog at Real Madrid for the best part of a decade, and even at 36 years of age, he is not showing signs of slowing down.

Modric has been world-class again this season, with Real Madrid topping La Liga so far.

And it looks as though he has done enough to secure a new contract ahead of his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid have already decided to extend Modric’s contract until the summer of 2023.

The report claims there has been a loose agreement in place since the summer over a one-year extension at 10% less salary than the Croatian’s current deal.

If the contract is signed, Modric will be at Real Madrid until he is 37 years of age, and that might see him retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Then again, Modric doesn’t look as though he is a year from retirement as things stand, still one of the best midfielders in the world.