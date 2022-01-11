Isco Alarcon already knows what his Real Madrid future holds.

The forward has been out of form and out of favour for some time at the Santiago Bernabeu, and his time is almost up.

Isco is out of contract at the end of this season, and he is going to have to start looking for a new club.

The 29-year-old has been aware for some time that he will not be offered a new contract, according to Marca.

He is already free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any club outside of Spain ahead of the summer.

But he is yet to strike such an agreement, and he is expected to play out the rest of the season at Real Madrid.

After the season is done, Isco is expected to pack his bags, and it is likely best for all parties, with the Spain international appearing as though he is in need of a fresh start.

Isco hasn’t been at his best for some time, and a change of scenery will likely do him good.