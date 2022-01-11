Carlo Ancelotti insists that Luka Modric has a life-long contract with Real Madrid

Luka Modric’s contract with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of this season, but his coach Carlo Ancelotti has assured that he’ll always have a home at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“Luka has not yet signed his contract but he’s had a life-long contract with Real Madrid for a long time,” Ancelotti said to Futbol en Movistar in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Modric began his career back home in Croatia with Dinamo Zagreb, spending the first five years of his career there inclusive of loan spells with Zrinjski Mostar and Inter Zapresic.

He joined Tottenham Hostpur in 2008 and spent four years at White Hart Lane before heading for the Santiago Bernabeu in 2012. He’s since made 411 appearances for Los Blancos.

Modric has won two La Liga titles with Madrid as well as the Champions League a remarkable four times, forming a remarkable midfield trio alongside Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

He’s also been invaluable this season, with Madrid currently sitting five points clear at the top of La Liga albeit with a game more played than their nearest rivals Sevilla.