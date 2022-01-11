Cadiz have confirmed a change of head coach following a disappointing first half of the season.

Alvaro Cervera, who is a fan favourite at Cadiz, has been sacked despite taking the club from Segunda B to La Liga.

Cervera guided Cadiz to safety in their first season back in La Liga last term, but he hasn’t been able to turn things around this term.

Cadiz have been left 19th in the table and four points from safety after 20 games.

The Andalusian side lost 2-0 to Osasuna over the weekend to slip further into trouble, and Cervera was given the boot as a result this morning.

Cadiz have moved to appoint former Valladolid boss Sergio Gonzalez in his place, with the confirmation expected in the coming hours.

The decision has not been popular with Cadiz fans, with Cervera a much-loved figure, while Gonzalez is not associated with an attractive style of play.