Barcelona might be put at a disadvantage with Erling Haaland because of a timeline.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund striker, who is expected to leave his current club this summer.

Haaland has a €75million release clause that comes into play this summer, and that will give a number of big clubs the opportunity to snap up the Norwegian superstar.

Barca have been linked with the striker for some time after president Joan Laporta met with Mino Raiola last year.

Further meetings have taken place, including one in Turin last month, and it seems Barca might be interested if they can put the money together.

In serious debt and without any salary mass to spare, Barca are not in a position to sign Haaland currently.

And they will have been hoping to wait until the summer, by which time they were hoping to be in a better position.

But according to Bild via Sport, Dortmund have told Haaland they want to know whether the striker is going to move on in advance.

That could mean Haaland needs to strike an agreement before the summer, putting Barcelona towards the back of the line, behind a number of clubs who can afford to sign Haaland whenever he needs to strike a deal.