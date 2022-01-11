Barcelona welcome back five first-teamers from injury ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona trained at the Prince Faisal Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening ahead of tomorrow’s Supercopa de Espana semi-final against Real Madrid according to Mundo Deportivo.

Ansu Fati, Pedri, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres all trained, which is a real boost for Barcelona as all five had been doubts for what will be the second El Clasico of the season. Each has been given medical clearance and is fit to play tomorrow.

Araujo underwent surgery last week after fracturing the second and third metacarpal of his right hand, while Pedri has recovered from a muscle injury that kept him out for three months as well as a recent bout of the dreaded Coronavirus.

Ferran has also been out for three months due to a fracture he suffered in the instep of his right foot when representing La Roja, and also recently had covid-19. Fati has been out for two months due to a muscular injury while Frenkie has been missing for a week after suffering muscle discomfort against Deportivo Linares.