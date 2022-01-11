Barcelona are said to be interested in a current La Liga goalkeeper to replace Neto.

Neto is still a Barca player currently, but he has wanted out of Camp Nou for well over six months.

The former Valencia stopper wants regular first-team football having been Marc-Andre ter Stegen‘s number two since his 2019 arrival.

The opportunity didn’t arrive in the summer, but Neto is said to be pushing for a move during this window.

According to Ekrem Konur, Neto is attracting interest from Brazilian side Flamengo, and he is interested in the move.

It’s claimed Barcelona are interested in Rayo Vallecano goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski as a replacement.

Though, reports this morning have suggested Rayo have no interest in losing Dimitrievski, and especially not in this window when they are battling for a European spot.