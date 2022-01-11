Barcelona have been handed fresh hope over Ferran Torres and Pedri ahead of their Super Cup clash with Real Madrid.

Torres will be registered with La Liga in the coming hours after Barcelona liberated enough salary, and he is also in contention to return from a broken foot ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Real Madrid.

Pedri is also set to return, but both looked as though they would miss out on the trip to Saudi Arabia after still testing positive for coronavirus on Monday.

That meant both stayed home as their teammates travelled to Saudi Arabia, but they have since tested negative and they will now join their teammates on a separate flight today (Tuesday).

Both players will undergo late fitness tests to see if they can play in the Real Madrid clash, with both returning after months out.

Torres’ registration is expected to be completed today, but his participation will depend on the outcome of that.