Barcelona confirm that they’ve registered Ferran Torres

Barcelona have confirmed that they’ve successfully registered Ferran Torres, who they’ve just signed from Manchester City.

The Blaugrana had been unable to register the 21-year-old due to the size of their wage bill, but their success in offloading Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa and renewing Samuel Umtiti’s contract on reduced terms in recent days made it possible.

It’s a timely boost for Barcelona, who face Real Madrid tomorrow evening in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana in Saudi Arabia. Ferran has been medically cleared to make his debut.

And they need him. Madrid are top of La Liga, five points clear of second-placed Sevilla albeit having played a game more. They come into the game off the back of a 4-1 defeat of Valencia.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are mired down in sixth and come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw with Granada at Los Carmenes. They face a battle to finish in the top four this year.