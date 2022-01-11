Atletico Madrid are setting their eyes on a Valencia star as they look to replace Kieran Trippier.

Trippier was a key part of Atletico Madrid’s title-winning season of last, but he decided to move back to England for personal reasons.

The England international joined Newcastle United on a deal worth around €15million, with Atletico Madrid being understanding of his situation.

But they do need a replacement, and according to Mundo Deportivo, they will turn to Valencia star Daniel Wass.

Wass is a versatile midfielder capable of playing wing-back, and he could slot into Trippier’s position nicely.

Wass has been with Valencia since 2018, but he has been regularly linked with a departure.

He is also out of contract this summer, and Valencia need to reduce their salary mass to comply with La Liga rules.

That could mean Wass is available on the cheap, and Atletico Madrid could be given the perfect solution.

Wass is a hard-working player with plenty of quality, something he has demonstrated at both Valencia and Celta Vigo.