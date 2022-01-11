Atletico Madrid could go for Darwin Nunez if they lose Luis Suarez and Joao Felix in the summer

Atletico Madrid are already planning their activity in this coming summer transfer market according to a report in Diario AS.

Luis Suarez’s contract at the Wanda Metropolitano is set to expire and it looks likely he won’t renew.

Joao Felix has also been linked with a move to Manchester City, a development that would leave Atletico light in the final third.

Due to this, it’s thought that Atletico could go for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. The 22-year-old has been linked with Los Rojiblancos for some time, although Newcastle also want him.

The Magpies are willing to sanction a move of around €60m for the Uruguayan forward, but Benfica don’t want to lose him during the January transfer window.

Dusan Vlahovic, the Fiorentina marksman, is also of serious interest to Atletico but it’s understood that could be a tough move to pull off. Nunez, therefore, could be the most realistic option.