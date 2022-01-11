Another Premier League club have been credited with interest in Jules Kounde

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde according to a report in Diario AS.
Chelsea tried to sign the French centre-back from Sevilla last summer only to fall short of the €80m demanded by the Andalusian club.
The Blues still want Kounde, but now could face stern competition from Liverpool. It’s thought the Merseyside club would be of interest to the player and would be willing to pay big money.
Kounde joined Sevilla from Bordeaux in the summer of 2019 and has been a resounding success. He quickly won a starting role, forming a superb partnership at centre-back with Diego Carlos.
Intelligent and clean in winning the ball and well able to use it as well, the 23-year-old has the potential to become one of the very best centre-backs in European football. He’s already earned seven caps with the French national team.
He’s been an important part of Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla, a strong team itself. They’re currently second in La Liga and very much in a title race with Real Madrid.
