Unai Emery and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique have engaged in a war of words.

Refereeing decisions have once again dominated the headlines in La Liga following the latest matchday.

We saw both Valencia and Real Betis use their twitter accounts to complain about officiating after controversial decisions in their respective games.

And in the case of Valencia, who claimed ‘robberies’ from Real Madrid were becoming ‘repetitive’, there was support from Barca defender Pique.

The former Spain international said: “Do not say it too loud that they are going to sanction you.”

But Betis and Valencia weren’t the only ones hard done by over the course of the weekend just gone.

Villarreal felt they were unlucky to have seen a goal disallowed for handball when Dani Parejo deflected home a clearance following a saved penalty.

Even with the VAR reviews, the vast majority of those watching on couldn’t spot a handball, but the referee saw enough to rule out the goal.

After the game, Villarreal boss Emery was asked to comment on the incident, but he took the opportunity to take a swipe at Pique for his tweet, with the defender getting away with a rather blatant handball during Barcelona’s win over Villarreal earlier this season.

“What happened to Pique here was handball and a penalty, it clearly touched his hand and we lost that game.

“It hurt me that he denied it later. What happened today was not a handball because he pushes the ball towards the goalkeeper with his (Parejo’s) hip.

“The hand is there, but it’s not handball. Pique’s was, and yesterday he put protests on twitter over other teams. You have to be sincere and not confuse people.

“Instead of shutting up, he said what he said to fool people. We are neither honest or loyal to VAR or football.

“Today the ball has hit the hip and it has been seen as handball, but it was whistled and we have to accept it.”

On the back of those comments, Pique has sent a tweet directed at Emery, saying: “We speak of a person that three years after continues to complain about the referee in the 6-1 (Barcelona vs PSG). Get over it, Unai.”

Pique is referencing an interview when Emery was asked about a heavy defeat for his PSG against Barcelona.

During that interview, he said he would ‘change the referee’ if he could go back.