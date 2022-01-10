Sevilla could make a move for former Villarreal striker Cedric Bakambu during the January transfer window.

Los Nervionenses have been short up top all season due to Youssef En-Nesyri‘s fitness troubles.

En-Nesyri was Sevilla’s top scorer last season, but he has been out for much of this season ahead of returning last month and leaving for the African Cup of Nations soon after.

Fortunately for Sevilla, Rafa Mir has done a fine job following his summer arrival, scoring nine goals in 27 appearances this term

Those goals have been crucial, with Sevilla within five points of leaders Real Madrid with a game in hand.

Hoping to seize their opportunity, Sevilla could make a move for former Villarreal frontman Cedric Bakambu.

That’s according to Diario AS, who say Bakambu is an option for Sevilla should they decide to make a move for a forward during this window.

Bakambu is a free agent having left Beijing Guoan, where he spent three years.

Bakambu scored 32 goals in 75 La Liga games for Villarreal between 2015 and 2018 before leaving for China.

According to the report, the striker could have other options beyond Sevilla, however, with Marseille and Galatasaray linked.

Bakambu has made it clear he will be returning to Europe during this window.