Sergio Ramos’ slow start to life in Paris continued on Sunday night as PSG drew with Lyon.

Thilo Kehrer struck to score the all-important equaliser for PSG to draw with Lyon away from home.

But former Real Madrid defender Ramos was forced to watch from the sideline, with his slow start to his PSG career continuing.

Ramos has spent much of this season out with a calf injury, and after returning briefly with one Ligue 1 appearance, he missed a further three games with a muscular issue.

He has since returned with a 41-minute appearance against Lorient, but Mauricio Pochettino has continued to start with preferred centre-back pairing Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe.

Ramos didn’t get off the bench for PSG’s 1-1 draw with Lyon on Sunday, and it’s not clear whether he will return to a starting role.

This wasn’t what Ramos had in mind when he made the move to PSG, and it’s not what PSG will have had in mind when they signed him.

What we do know, is that fitness will be key to Ramos winning a starting spot, and he hasn’t been able to stay fit consistently for more than 18 months.