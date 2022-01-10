Barcelona La Liga

Mixed news for Barcelona ahead of Super Cup clash with Real Madrid as Fati returns

Barcelona are wheels up and headed to Riyadh.

The Blaugrana are headed to Saudi Arabia to face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday evening.

They will face either Athletic Club or Atletico Madrid if they can progress to the final, but league leaders Real Madrid will provide a tough test.

Thankfully for Barca, they have been given a big boost in the form of Ansu Fati, who has returned from injury in time.

Fati has been out for 11 games with a hamstring injury that came on the back of his almost year-long knee injury.

He is joined by Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo, who have made a quicker than expected return from injury.

De Jong is back from a muscular issue, while Araujo will play in a protective splint after having an operation on his broken hand.

The bad news is that Pedri and new signing Ferran Torres have missed out.

Neither has provided a negative PCR test in time following a battle with coronavirus, and they will return ahead of next week when they face Athletic Club in the Copa del Rey.

Image via FC Barcelona

Posted by

Tags Ansu Fati FC Barcelona

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.