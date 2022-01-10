Barcelona’s chances of signing Manchester United veteran Edinson Cavani appear to have been ended.

Cavani has been linked with United for a number of weeks, with Barca potentially needing some depth up top.

Injuries to the likes of Ansu Fati and Martin Braithwaite have left Barca short up top this season.

A move for Cavani appeared to be a likely one, with the Uruguayan seemingly feeling as though opportunities would be limited amid a reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Cavani has returned from injury to find he can play a significant part under interim boss Ralph Rangnick.

And that has caused the veteran forward to confirm he is staying at Old Trafford until the end of his contract, which will come at the end of this season.

United boss Rangnick has said: “Edi [Cavani] said that I can rely on him until the end of the season and that he will continue to give his very best in order to be a role model for the younger players,” began the 63-year-old.

”If he should play from the start he is always happy to do so and to give his all, but if even if he is not playing he will try to be the best possible role model for the other players too.”

That’s Barca’s chances of landing Cavani ended, but fortunately, they have recovered a number of forward players.

The likes of Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay will all return to action within the next week.

That could negate the need for a striker, especially with reinforcements needed elsewhere on the pitch.