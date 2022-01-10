Juventus have suffered a big injury blow ahead of next month’s key clash with Villarreal.

The Old Lady and Villarreal are set to do battle in the Champions League Round of 16, and it should be an intriguing tie.

Both sides are eyeing a top four place in their respective leagues, so it should be a competitive clash.

Though, ahead of the double date, Juventus have lost one of their key players, with Federico Chiesa ruled out for the rest of the season.

Chiesa has suffered an ACL injury and will require surgery, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign.

The 24-year-old will also miss Italy’s World Cup qualifying play-offs in March.

It will be a huge blow for Juventus, with Chiesa making 18 appearances so far, scoring four and assisting four across all competitions.

Massimiliano Allegri will now have to find other solutions ahead of what could be a tricky Champions League clash with Villarreal next month.