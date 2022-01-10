Gareth Bale remains sidelined ahead of Real Madrid’s Super Cup clash with Barcelona.

The Welshman has played just three games so far this season, briefly returning since then before getting re-injured while playing for Wales before playing another game for Los Blancos.

Carlo Ancelotti recently confirmed that Bale is no longer suffering from an injury, but he did say he does not feel well.

Just what that means remains to be seen, but for now, Bale will remain out, missing Wednesday’s Super Cup clash with Barcelona.

Real Madrid will face Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh, and if they do progress, they will face Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club this weekend.

Bale has been left out of the list to travel to Saudi Arabia, but there is some good news for Real Madrid.

Both Luka Jovic and Dani Carvajal, who have missed action with injury recently, have both returned to the squad and will travel today.