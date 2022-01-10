Fiorentina chief Daniele Pradé has played down talk of a move for Real Madrid star Isco Alarcon.

Isco has been out of favour at Real Madrid this season, making just 10 appearances across all competitions.

The Spain international has struggled for form when he has been given opportunities, failing to take his chances.

And that has been a running theme for some time, with the 29-year-old seemingly in need of a new start.

Isco has often been linked with a move away from Real Madrid over the course of the last year, and there have been fresh links with Fiorentina.

But according to Fiorentina director Daniele Pradé, there is no truth in the rumours.

“We heard a lot of rumours about Isco, but we don’t even know who his agents are,” Pradé has said, as per Football Italia.

“He’s a very talented player, but we are not interested in him.”

Isco is out of contract at the end of this season, and it seems very unlikely he will be offered a new deal.

In fact, the forward has been able to agree a pre-contract agreement with any club outside Spain from January 1.

It would be surprising if talks were not already going on ahead of the summer, but it’s not clear if Real Madrid are seeking a January exit for the forward.