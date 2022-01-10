Carlo Ancelotti is said to have decided on his starting right winger to face Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

Real Madrid will face Barca on Wednesday evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for a chance to progress to the final, where they could meet Athletic Club or Atletico Madrid.

Ancelotti has had a very solid starting XI for much of this season, with few changes unless his hands have been forced.

But the one position he hasn’t been able to decide on is the right winger role.

Marco Asensio, Rodrygo and even Eden Hazard have vied for the position, but it’s the latter who has won the race to start in the Clásico Super Cup clash, according to Marca.

Asensio performed well in the 4-1 La Liga win over Valencia on the weekend, and it seems Ancelotti will stay with the Spain international in the name of continuity.

It seems Rodrygo will have to battle to win back his spot, and he should have plenty of opportunity off the bench.