Barcelona have confirmed a shock new contract and the upcoming registration of Ferran Torres.

The Blaugrana have been searching for formulas to register new signing Torres having found themselves too close to their La Liga salary cap.

The loan departure of Philippe Coputinho helped, but Barca were still not able to register Torres.

Mateu Alemany has continued to work towards the objective, however, and he has found a shock solution.

Barca have announced this afternoon that Samuel Umtiti has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

Umtiti has agreed to lower the amount he was due to receive in the last 18 months of his contract in exchange for a new deal that will keep him in place until the summer of 2026.

The Frenchman has been touted to leave ove the last six months or so given the fact he is a big earner and the injury issues he has suffered in recent years.

But despite intense criticism, including boos from home supporters, Umtiti has dug his heels in and vowed to turn things around at Camp Nou.

It has worked, too, and he is now assured of a future at Barcelona against all odds.

Crucially, Barca have also announced that the move allows them to increase their fair play quota to the point of being able to register Torres.

La Liga will need to ratify the registration, but confirmation is expected to follow in due course.