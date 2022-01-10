Barcelona have received a triple fitness boost ahead of their Super Cup Clásico with Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana have had a nightmare with injury so far this season, with a number of key players struggling for fitness.

But they are slowly recovering players as we head into the back-end of the season, and indeed into this week’s Super Cup.

Barca will face fierce rivals Real Madrid in the semi-finals in Saudi Arabia, ahead of the final on Sunday should they make it.

And ahead of Barca setting off, Martin Braithwaite has taken part in training after months out with a serious knee injury.

Not only that but Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo, who were both expected to miss at least a couple of weeks, have returned early.

De Jong has recovered from a muscular strain, while Araujo is using a special protective splint after having an operation on his hand earlier this week.

Araujo broke two metacarpal bones during Barca’s draw with Granada, and the splint should allow him to compete even before the surgery wound has healed properly.

The clash with Real Madrid is not until Wednesday, but Barca will decide who to take to Saudi Arabia this morning ahead of travelling.

The likes of Pedri, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres all face a race against time to make it, and there are still no guarantees Torres can even play.