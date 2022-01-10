Barcelona could give Ferran Torres his debut as soon as this week amid a big boost this afternoon.

Torres couldn’t be registered initially due to Barcelona‘s salary issues, the Blaugrana sitting too close to their La Liga cap.

But he will be registered at some point today after Barca confirmed a new contract for Samuel Umtiti.

The agreement with Umtiti has allowed Barca to free up enough space to register Torres.

And according to Sport, Torres could play as soon as Wednesday when Barcelona face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

The registration should go through some time today, but one key factor does remain.

Having recently contracted coronavirus, Torres will need to provide a negative test today to be able to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Super Cup.

Torres will wear the number 19, according to Sport, and he will be fit to play should he test negative despite only recently returning from a broken foot.