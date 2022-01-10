Barcelona are said to be close to registering new signing Ferran Torres.

Torres completed his move to Barca earlier in the window, but he remains unregistered due to Barca’s salary issues.

Until the Blaugrana sufficiently reduce their salary spending, Torres won’t be able to play for the club.

But there is hope, according to Barca insider Gerard Romero, who reports the club have almost closed the contract negotiations of a current player.

The player is unnamed, but it’s not expected to be Sergi Roberto, who will have to wait to see his contract extended.

Barcelona are in talks with Ousmane Dembélé, though it’s not clear if that is indeed the deal they are expected to close.

According to the report, once Barca get this particular contract over the line, they will have what they need to register Torres having also loaned out big earner Philippe Coutinho last week.

Coutinho will spend the rest of the season on loan with Aston Villa.

Barca were hoping to get Torres registered in time to play in this week’s Super Cup clash with Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia, but it seems as though they will not get the job done in time.